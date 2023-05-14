This custom Land Rover Defender drop-top needs to become a production model

There’s another gem that needs adding to the list of ‘single sentence horror stories’: “A tuner has revealed a modified version of the new Land Rover Defender 90”. Chilling stuff.

PHOTO BY Neils van Roij Design

Except, Neils van Roij – the designer behind a lovely two-door Rangie, a sub-zero Rolls Shooting Brake, and a bellissimo Ferrari bread van – is no bard of the macabre. His latest, via Heritage Customs, has been breathlessly described as a “more heroic version of the Defender”.

PHOTO BY Neils van Roij Design

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2024 Lexus GX teaser hints the next-gen Toyota Prado is coming soon

We’re jealous that the US-spec Ford Ranger Raptor has over 400hp

PHOTO BY Neils van Roij Design

It’s been named the ‘Valiance Convertible’, built to each customer’s exacting requirements and a car that undergoes a thorough conversion process. There’s a three-stage workflow that involves an initial digital sketch mapping out the desired specifications, followed by the difficult bit of completely disassembling the donor car, cutting, and then reinforcing everything.

PHOTO BY Neils van Roij Design

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

To this skinned and chopped Defender comes the new roof and its corresponding mechanism, followed by a full repaint and reupholster, and then a ‘testing and test mileage’ sign-off. This first car pairs perhaps one of the finest color combinations possible for such a car: green outside, tan (ish) inside, and steel wheels.

PHOTO BY Neils van Roij Design

No great horror story at all, though the price might scare some: Heritage Customs said the conversion itself – not including the donor car of course – will cost upwards of €85k (about P5.2 million at current exchange rates).

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.