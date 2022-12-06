This sleek Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

We know a lot of you are starting to grow fond of those small and sleek e-bikes, judging by just how many people reacted to our last story. Well, here’s another one for you: Muji and Honda’s limited-edition collab has landed on our shores.

That’s the MS01, another stylish ebike that got a lot of people looking when we first released the story. Popcycle Ebike Center, the same company that brought in the Sundiro Honda S07, has just brought in a few units of this electric two-wheeler.

PHOTO BY Popcycle Ebike Center

This thing is powered by a 400W motor with a 48V 20Ah lithium-ion battery. Maximum speed is listed at 40kph, while maximum range is around 55-60km. This means the ebike also falls under the L1b category, so it will require riders to wear motorcycle helmets but there’ll be no need for a license or registration.

The ebike only weighs a measly 54.1kg and measures 1,839mm x 693mm x 1,089mm. With its very thin frame, we expect this to be a very beginner-friendly vehicle. It is also equipped by front disc and rear drum brakes and sits on 17-inch wheels shod in 70/90-17 tubeless tires.

And now... the price. Popcycle Ebike Center is selling this for P89,998. However, as mentioned, stocks are limited, so you might want to reserve a unit now if you’re looking to get one. What do you think, readers?

PHOTO BY Popcycle Ebike Center