What does the Nissan Kicks offer PH buyers besides fuel savings?

Most of the fuss surrounding the local release of the 2023 Nissan Kicks has to do with what’s under the hood. It runs on the brand’s new e-Power powertrain, which could be a godsend for Filipinos who are particular about how much they spend at the gas pump.

But what about the rest of the vehicle? The design, the interior vibe, and the ins and outs of how it feels to drive—an efficient powertrain is nice, but these are the basics buyers will face first when visiting a showroom.

Thanks to Top Gear Philippines assistant managing editor Jason Tulio, you won’t need to leave the comfort of your chair to learn about these qualities. He recently drove all the way to Misibis Bay behind the wheel of the Nissan Kicks, and has shared his thoughts on the newly-introduced crossover in his in-depth Launch Pad story.

No time to read? His experience with the 2023 Kicks has been condensed in the neat seven-minute impressions video you’ll find at the top of this article.

So, do you think the Nissan Kicks is the breakthrough the local fuel misers have been waiting for? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

More photos of the Nissan Kicks 2023

