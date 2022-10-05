The legendary Nissan Patrol Y61 turns 25 this month

It could be said that the fifth-generation Nissan Patrol is a legend in its own right. Also known as the Y61 or GU, this SUV is a proper off-roader with its live axles, beefy exterior, and robust mechanicals. It’s been a while since it was discontinued here, but it’s still alive and kicking in the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Latin America.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So why are we bringing up the old Patrol here? That’s because this SUV celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. If you want to be more specific, the Y61 Patrol’s exact birthday is October 13, 1997, at least according to Nissan’s press archives. So, what was the first release model like? Let’s take a look at the spec sheet from its launch date.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

BMW iX3 electric crossover confirmed for PH market

Hennessey has turned the Bronco Raptor into a 500hp beast

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

At the time of its launch, Nissan offered two body styles for the SUV, namely in three and five-door guises. There was also one gas and two turbodiesel options for the giant 4x4. These were the 4.5-liter, inline-six gas that made 200hp, the 2.8-liter straight-six diesel with 145hp, and the 4.2-liter turbodiesel that packed 160hp.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Other features? It might not seem much these days but it came standard with dual airbags and anti-lock brakes. Interestingly, it even had a fuel cutoff system that kicked in just in case you rolled the thing over in the trail. Hey, stuff happens. But one thing Nissan was particularly proud of with the Y61 Patrol was its suspension articulation. At the time, Nissan claimed it had suspension travel of up to 220mm at the front and 240mm at the back. It’s why you get to see some Patrols do some crazy suspension dances when they’re rock crawling.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Since its launch 25 years ago, updates have been few and far between. The rather anemic 2.8-liter inline-six diesel was replaced with a 3.0-liter unit (aka the ZD30), and the 4.5-liter gas engine grew to 4.8-liters later in life. The Patrol also received a facelift in 2005, featuring a (slightly) more modern pair of headlights, a new grille, and larger tail lights. There hasn’t been a major update since then aside from the addition of stability control in select markets.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Y61 Patrol bowed out of the Philippine market in 2017, but not before going out with a bang with the Legend Edition. Since then, the only way to have a Patrol here is with V8 gas power. But if you head to Africa, Latin America, or the Middle East, you can still see these SUVs sitting proudly in showrooms, ready to take on whatever the elements can throw it. Heck, the United Nations still uses it as a patrol vehicle (no pun intended); a testament of its reputation for reliability and robustness.

We’re sad that the Y61 Patrol is no longer sold here, but we’re glad it lives on elsewhere. But in terms of longevity, this generation of Patrol still has one SUV to beat: the 70 Series Land Cruiser.

Now that’s a Big Test we’d love to do someday.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.