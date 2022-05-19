The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 continues to receive updates more than 30 years since its launch

The Land Cruiser LC300 might be Toyota’s newest SUV darling, but it’s hardly the most iconic iteration in the model’s lineage—at least not yet. That title arguably still belongs to the Land Cruiser 70 Series, which continues to receive updates almost 40 years after its market introduction in 1984.

In Australia, the Land Cruiser 70 is set to undergo yet another refresh, with the brand announcing a considerable performance upgrade and a handful of safety improvements.

When it comes to capability, the newest version of the truck/SUV will supposedly weigh in at over 3,500kg and will be able to support larger payloads thanks to “design refinements.” These upgrades, Toyota says, will further solidify the model’s stature as a commercial workhorse Down Under.

The vehicle will also benefit from the addition of advanced safety features like autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

No alteration to the engine here, though. Units in Australia will still come powered by a 4.5-liter turbocharged diesel V8 engine capable of up to 202hp and 430Nm of torque.

“The upcoming changes are designed to ensure that the legendary LandCruiser 70 Series will continue to be available for the foreseeable future in the Australian market, where its popularity resulted in more than 13,900 sales last year,” Toyota Australia vice president of marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley said in a statement.

“Combined with heavy-duty suspension and 3,500kg towing capacity, these upgrades will enhance the versatility and rugged reputation for this legendary vehicle,” he added.

Granted, these updates aren’t anything too major, but they are a testament to the Land Cruiser 70’s longevity. Man, what we’d give to have one of these babies in our garage.

