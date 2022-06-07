Watch this Nissan Z ruin its front end trying to crush a soda can with its diffuser

In the blue corner, we have an empty aluminum Sunkist can. In the red corner? A shiny new Nissan Z with some neat aero up front. What exactly is happening here? We don’t know—but it’s got our attention.

Oh so they’re lowering the Nissan onto the soda can. Huh, they’re trying to crush it, then? We don’t get…oh. Ouch. Yikes. Make it stop. For the love of God make it stop, please.

Man, the things you run into while browsing the internet. The clip above was posted on the r/Unexpected subreddit, and well, that was unexpected alright.

Come to think of it, the result probably isn’t too surprising. We’re not entirely sure why this experiment (if you can call it that) turned out the way it did, but soda cans do need to be stacked on top of one another while being transported. Perhaps they’re much sturdier than they look.

It’s an interesting, albeit extremely painful, watch. Is anyone here willing to try this experiment out for themselves?

