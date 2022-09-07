These Hiace conversions will make you wish Toyota went for a retro look this generation

Modern vans are safer, more capable, as well as much more convenient. All that said, we don’t think anyone can deny their old-school counterparts had more character.

If you agree with this line of thought, there’s a company in Japan that can actually retro-fy your modern Toyota Hiace for you.

Remember a while back when we featured a garage making newer Land Cruiser look old? It was called Renoca, and the company responsible for the brand, Flexdream, does the same thing to newer Hiace units, too.

The builds aren’t exactly groundbreaking stuff, but they do get the job done. Check out the official Flexdream Instagram account and you’ll see Hiace units whose faces have been plastered with rugged black plastic and rounded-out headlights.

Old-school wheel caps have also been applied, as well as an attractive two-tone exterior paint job. Some builds even feature older ‘Toyota’ lettering and setups fit for a night out overlanding.

It’s impressive what a quirky coat of paint and a revamped face can do for a car, isn’t it? You can check out more of the company’s retro Toyota Hiace builds in the Instagram posts below. Would you do this to your unit, given the chance?

Retro Toyota Hiace conversions

