This Smart Car is proof that any vehicle can be turned into a camper

Normally, when someone brings up campers, you think of go-anywhere SUVs and pickups or perhaps tricked-out vans. But does a rulebook dictating a camper’s size requirements exist? The answer is no.

Frankly, any vehicle capable of accommodating some sort of living quarters will do. This Smart Car ‘micro camper’ Silverline Tools is showing off on its YouTube channel is proof of this.

The vehicle features a roof-mounted tent, of course—you can’t have a camper without somewhere to see, after all. It also comes equipped with an external roll cage to keep occupants secure when things go awry, as well as sidesteps and off-road tires.

Other off-the-grid amenities include a shower head that can be mounted underneath the aforementioned tent, a pop-out kitchen setup at the rear that comes with a stove, flags, and a winch.

Granted, this is a very tight setup and it’s going to take some serious mental gymnastics to convince yourself otherwise when you need some room to stretch your legs. But hey, it works, doesn’t it? You can check out the build in its entirety in the video below:

Smart Car camper conversion

