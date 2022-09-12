The Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition sounds like an absolute monster

Toyota has been on a roll when it comes to hot hatches lately. Obviously, there’s the GR Yaris. And then the GR Corolla, an option for those who want a little more space and practicality to go with the package.

The hottest hatch in Toyota’s current arsenal, though, is arguably the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. If you aren’t familiar with it, the thing is essentially a spicier version of the GR Corolla that has a stripped-out interior and puts out more torque (400Nm compared to the standard 370Nm).

Now, thanks to automotive photographer Larry Chen’s official YouTube channel, we know the GR Corolla Morizo Edition sounds like a wallop as well. Chen posted some footage of the hot hatch doing laps around Utah Motorsport Campus, and the vehicle sounds exactly like its spec-sheet and exterior design suggest.

No seats? No problem. Besides, it’s not like anyone’s going to want to ride in the back for long if you plan on making the most of a ride like this—unless they don’t mind being deaf by the time they step out.

So, this, or the 2023 Honda Civic Type R? Let us know your pick in the comments section.

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition exhaust note

