This electric three-wheeler is Honda’s latest venture

It looks like Honda has been way busier as of late than we think. It isn’t just the Sony-Honda joint venture that’s on the carmaker’s plate right now: The company is now branching out into the development of alternative mobility solutions.

Honda has just revealed its new company Striemo, a venture coming out from Honda’s new business creation program called Ignition. Striemo has been developing a “one-person, three-wheeled electric micro-mobility product” that will go on sale in Japan this year and in Europe in 2023.

OTHER HONDA MOTORCYCLE STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Honda Super Cub 50 is a tiny retro bike that does up to 105km/L at 30kph

We’re drooling over the Honda Dio’s sleek new colorway in Japan

The three-wheeled mobility device, which is also called Striemo, features a balance-assist mechanism that enables riders to stay upright and prevent them from falling regardless of speed. This structure was built with precise design where the center of gravity is calculated based on one-tenth of a millimeter and an original balance-assist mechanism.

Continue reading below ↓

The scooter weighs approximately 20kg and has a maximum speed of 6km, 15km, or 25km depending on the drive mode. With a full battery, it can go up to 30km. It takes about 3.5 hours to charge. Load capacity is pegged at about 120kg.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“One of the fun factors of mobility is discovery and first encounters. I developed Striemo based on my desire to enable a greater number of people to experience such fun and my challenging spirit to create a means of transportation that lets anyone go out more spontaneously just like putting on our shoes to go out,” said Striemo co-founder and CEO Yotaro Mori.

“Striemo is a new mobility product developed while leveraging know-how in the area of ‘human studies,’ which I amassed through my experience in the development of motorcycles at Honda. My goal is to make Striemo one of the most commonly used mobility products in people's everyday lives around the world and create a better world where people enjoy the freedom of mobility.”

Continue reading below ↓

We’re already seeing this electric three-wheeled scooter as a very viable transport alternative here in Metro Manila. What do you guys think?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.