10 Scooters you can get for under P80,000

Fuel prices continue to shoot up. And if recently proposed tax reforms will push through, the prices of pickups—vehicles that were left unaffected by the TRAIN Law—might also see significant increases. This is why motorcycles are becoming a very practical option these days.
We’re sure there are some of you out there that are already thinking about pulling the trigger on a brand-new two-wheeler right now. We don’t blame you. In fact, if you still haven’t made your decision yet, we’re here to help you out.
We’ve put together here 10 of the most affordable offerings from Honda Philippines (HPI), Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH), and Suzuki Philippines (SPH). All of these are entry-level scooters that fall under the P80,000 SRP mark.
If you’re not keen on paying with cold, hard cash, we’ve also made computations for you. Based on the Robinsons Bank Motorcycle Loan Calculator, if you purchase any of these bikes through financing, the monthly amortization will be right around P4,000. This is with a 10% down payment on a 36-month payment term.
1) Honda Dio
Price: P49,900
Engine specs: 109cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 7.9hp @ 7,500rpm, 8.91Nm @ 5,000rpm
Fuel system: Carburetor
Fuel-tank capacity: 5.3 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: 58.3km/L
Dimensions: 1,781mm x 710mm x 1,133mm
Seat height: 765mm
Ground clearance: 158mm
2) Yamaha Mio Sporty
Price: P67,900
Engine specs: 114cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 7.64hp @ 8,500rpm, 7.2Nm @ 5,500rpm
Fuel system: Carburetor
Fuel-tank capacity: 4.1 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: n/a
Dimensions: 1,820mm x 675mm x 1,050mm
Seat height: 745mm
Ground clearance: 125mm
3) Suzuki Skydrive Sport
Price: P67,900
Engine specs: 113cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 8.98hp @ 8,000rpm, 8.7Nm @ 9,000rpm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 3.6 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: n/a
Dimensions: 1,890mm x 675mm x 1,045mm
Seat height: 740mm
Ground clearance: 150mm
4) Suzuki Skydrive Crossover
Price: P69,900
Engine specs: 113cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 8.98hp @ 8,000rpm, 8.7Nm @ 9,000rpm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 3.6 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: n/a
Dimensions: 1,890mm x 765mm x 1,055mm
Seat height: 740mm
Ground clearance: 150mm
5) Honda Beat Premium
Price: P71,900
Engine specs: 108cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 8.68hp, 9.21Nm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 4 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: 63.7km/L
Dimensions: 1,856mm x 667mm x 1,068mm
Seat height: 740mm
Ground clearance: 146mm
6) Yamaha Mio i125
Price: P72,400
Engine specs: 125cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 9.39hp @ 8,000rpm. 9.6Nm @ 5,500rpm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: n/a
Dimensions: 1,870mm x 685mm x 1,035mm
Seat height: 750mm
Ground clearance: 135mm
7) Honda Genio
Price: P72,900
Engine specs: 110cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 8.89hp, 9.30Nm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: 59.1km/L
Dimensions: 1,869mm x 692mm x 1,061mm
Seat height: 740mm
Ground clearance: 147mm
8) Suzuki Burgman Street
Price: P78,900
Engine specs: 124cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 8.58hp at 7,000rpm, 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm
Fuel-tank capacity: 5.6 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: 53.5km/L
Dimensions: 1,880mm x 715mm x 1,140mm
Seat height: 780mm
Ground clearance: 160mm
9) Honda Click 125i
Price: P79,400
Engine specs: 125cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: x
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 5.5 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: 53km/L
Dimensions: 1,919mm x 679mm x 1,062mm
Seat height: 769mm
Ground clearance: 132mm
10) Yamaha Mio Soul i125
Price: P79,900
Engine specs: 125cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder
Maximum output: 12.74hp @ 8,000rpm. 9.6Nm @ 5,500rpm
Fuel system: Fuel injection
Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters
Estimated fuel consumption: n/a
Dimensions: 1,870mm x 685mm x 1,070mm
Seat height: 775mm
Ground clearance: 135mm
