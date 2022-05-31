10 Scooters you can get for under P80,000

Fuel prices continue to shoot up. And if recently proposed tax reforms will push through, the prices of pickups—vehicles that were left unaffected by the TRAIN Law—might also see significant increases. This is why motorcycles are becoming a very practical option these days.

We’re sure there are some of you out there that are already thinking about pulling the trigger on a brand-new two-wheeler right now. We don’t blame you. In fact, if you still haven’t made your decision yet, we’re here to help you out.

We’ve put together here 10 of the most affordable offerings from Honda Philippines (HPI), Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH), and Suzuki Philippines (SPH). All of these are entry-level scooters that fall under the P80,000 SRP mark.

If you’re not keen on paying with cold, hard cash, we’ve also made computations for you. Based on the Robinsons Bank Motorcycle Loan Calculator, if you purchase any of these bikes through financing, the monthly amortization will be right around P4,000. This is with a 10% down payment on a 36-month payment term.

1) Honda Dio

PHOTO BY Honda

Price: P49,900

Engine specs: 109cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 7.9hp @ 7,500rpm, 8.91Nm @ 5,000rpm

Fuel system: Carburetor

Fuel-tank capacity: 5.3 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: 58.3km/L

Dimensions: 1,781mm x 710mm x 1,133mm

Seat height: 765mm

Ground clearance: 158mm

2) Yamaha Mio Sporty

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Price: P67,900

Engine specs: 114cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 7.64hp @ 8,500rpm, 7.2Nm @ 5,500rpm

Fuel system: Carburetor

Fuel-tank capacity: 4.1 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: n/a

Dimensions: 1,820mm x 675mm x 1,050mm

Seat height: 745mm

Ground clearance: 125mm

Review: 2020 Yamaha Mio Sporty

3) Suzuki Skydrive Sport

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Price: P67,900

Engine specs: 113cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 8.98hp @ 8,000rpm, 8.7Nm @ 9,000rpm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 3.6 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: n/a

Dimensions: 1,890mm x 675mm x 1,045mm

Seat height: 740mm

Ground clearance: 150mm

Review: 2018 Suzuki Skydrive Sport

4) Suzuki Skydrive Crossover

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Price: P69,900

Engine specs: 113cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 8.98hp @ 8,000rpm, 8.7Nm @ 9,000rpm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 3.6 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: n/a

Dimensions: 1,890mm x 765mm x 1,055mm

Seat height: 740mm

Ground clearance: 150mm

5) Honda Beat Premium

PHOTO BY Honda

Price: P71,900

Engine specs: 108cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 8.68hp, 9.21Nm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 4 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: 63.7km/L

Dimensions: 1,856mm x 667mm x 1,068mm

Seat height: 740mm

Ground clearance: 146mm

6) Yamaha Mio i125

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Price: P72,400

Engine specs: 125cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 9.39hp @ 8,000rpm. 9.6Nm @ 5,500rpm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: n/a

Dimensions: 1,870mm x 685mm x 1,035mm

Seat height: 750mm

Ground clearance: 135mm

7) Honda Genio

PHOTO BY Honda

Price: P72,900

Engine specs: 110cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 8.89hp, 9.30Nm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: 59.1km/L

Dimensions: 1,869mm x 692mm x 1,061mm

Seat height: 740mm

Ground clearance: 147mm

8) Suzuki Burgman Street

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Price: P78,900

Engine specs: 124cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 8.58hp at 7,000rpm, 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm

Fuel-tank capacity: 5.6 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: 53.5km/L

Dimensions: 1,880mm x 715mm x 1,140mm

Seat height: 780mm

Ground clearance: 160mm

Read more about the new Suzuki Burgman Street

9) Honda Click 125i

PHOTO BY Honda

Price: P79,400

Engine specs: 125cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: x

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 5.5 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: 53km/L

Dimensions: 1,919mm x 679mm x 1,062mm

Seat height: 769mm

Ground clearance: 132mm

10) Yamaha Mio Soul i125

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Price: P79,900

Engine specs: 125cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder

Maximum output: 12.74hp @ 8,000rpm. 9.6Nm @ 5,500rpm

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Fuel-tank capacity: 4.2 liters

Estimated fuel consumption: n/a

Dimensions: 1,870mm x 685mm x 1,070mm

Seat height: 775mm

Ground clearance: 135mm

