Do you think the Keeway GT270 can compete with more popular maxi-scooters in PH?

Think our market already has enough small-displacement maxi-scooters? We beg to differ. If we could have our way, we’d like to keep ’em coming.

One scooter we’ve recently taken note of is the Keeway GT270. The marque is reportedly set to enter the India this week, and the GT270 will be the first of its new offerings. It’s already available in other ASEAN markets such as Thailand, so the scooter’s arrival here in the Philippines isn’t too farfetched.

PHOTO BY Keeway

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

Rollback alert: Diesel prices in PH to go down by P3.1/L this week

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Keeway GT270 has that typical maxi-scooter styling. It’s got a hefty front end with butterfly headlights, signal lamps on the front fairings, and a sizeable windshield up top. It’s fitted with a chunky seat and long stepboards. Frankly, this looks very similar to the BMW C400 GT.

Powering this two-wheeler is a 278.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 18.77hp at 6,500rpm and 22.5Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It features a KYB suspension setup with an upright fork up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

The Keeway GT270 sits on 13-inch wheels shod in 110/70 R13 and 130/70 R13 tires at the front and rear, respectively. The scooter boasts 115mm of ground clearance and has a seat height of 770mm. ABS comes standard.

Continue reading below ↓

Now, it’ll be hard to compare this with other local offerings without a proper price tag. But assuming it can be priced competitively here in our market, do you think this scooter can take on established nameplates from the likes of Yamaha and Honda?

PHOTO BY Keeway

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.