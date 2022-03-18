The Super73-C1X bridges the divide between e-bicycle and electric motorcycle

Heard of California-based e-bike company Super73? It recently collaborated with Indian on the rad-looking eFTR Hooligan 1.2. And it’s about to get a whole lot more involved in the world of motorcycles with the Super73-C1X Concept.

Super73 wants this thing to be a stepping stone for its customers that currently own e-bikes and want to upgrade to a motorbike. To that end, it says it’ll have “motorcycle performance with dramatically reduced size and weight.”

PHOTO BY Super73

So, how big is it? Well, the wheels are 15-inch units rather than the typical 17-inch bike units, and the overall wheelbase is 51 inches. For reference, something like the 125cc Honda Monkey has a wheelbase of around 45 inches, while a full-fat Suzuki Hayabusa is around 58 inches.

You’ll need a bike licence to ride the C1X, and top speed is predicted to be somewhere north of 120kph, but the small dimensions should make it fairly maneuverable. There’s no word on the battery specs just yet, but Super73 does say that a fast charge to 80% will take less than an hour, and total range should be approximately 160km.

We’re digging the retrofuturistic styling and the ’90s-style graphics, too. Apparently, development is well underway with plans for first deliveries (probably in the US) in late 2023.

PHOTO BY Super73

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

