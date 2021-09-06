The Cake Makka is a funky electric moped with up to 60km of range

We don’t see a lot of mopeds these days, even around the motorcycle-filled city that is Metro Manila. But though these small two-wheelers seem to have gone out of style, they’re still very practical for getting around the metro, especially in times like these when alternative mobility is king.

And if mopeds were to make a comeback on our shores, we wouldn’t mind seeing this: the Cake Makka, a funky electric bike that offers more utility than any run-of-the-mill moped.

PHOTO BY Cake

PHOTO BY Cake

It’s still as small as a typical moped, but what makes it nifty is its rear. The space behind the rider’s seat can be fitted with accessories like a rack, a large basket, a top box, or a bicycle bag. Cake even offers you the option to put a pillion seat or a child seat. It’s highly customizable, and it can be configured specifically to meet a person’s needs.

There are two variants available: the Makka Range and the Makka Flex. The former tops out at 25kph, but can go up to 60km on one full charge with its 1.8kW battery. The latter boasts a maximum range of only 50km, but can reach speeds of up to 45kph thanks to its 3.6kW power unit.

PHOTO BY Cake

The two variants get identical suspension setups, wheels, and tires. The Makka sits on custom 14-inch lightweight motorcycle rims shod in 14-inch motorcycle rubber. It gets a single crown suspension fork up front and a spring shock (with adjustable preload) out back.

Asking price? It’s pretty steep, starting at $3,500 (P175,000). But seeing as this can be ridden without a license and on bike lanes in most countries, it just might work as an alternative to the usual electric kick scooters and e-bikes. What do you think?

PHOTO BY Cake

PHOTO BY Cake

