Car News

BMW gives us an M-gasm as M3, M4 and M5 Competition launch in PH

The pinnacle of the brand’s performance
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Elaine Lara
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BMW

Local BMW loyalists looking for a taste of the manufacturer’s performance-oriented offerings are going to want to ready their bank accounts.

SMC Asia Car Distributors, the German carmaker’s official Philippine distributor, has just launched three of the company’s newest M cars: the M3 Competition, the M4 Competition, and the M5 Competition.

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re someone looking to have the pinnacle of the brand’s performance sitting snuggly inside your garage, well, here’s your chance. Check out the official prices below:

2021 BMW M range

  1. BMW M3 Competition – P9,590,000
  2. BMW M4 Competition – P9,690,000
  3. BMW M5 Competition – P13,690,000
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Now, let’s break down what you’re getting. The M3 Competition, the most affordable of the bunch, packs a 4.4-liter BMW M twin-turbopetrol V8 capable of 625hp and 750Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The M4 Competition, meanwhile, is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo with 510hp and up to 650Nm; again, it’s paired with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. And finally, the M5 Competition also packs 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 625hp and 750Nm. Gearbox? Still the Steptronic eight-speeder.

Continue reading below ↓

In terms of styling, the three cars are pretty similar in terms of aggressiveness, bold lines, and Germanic design cues. If you’re looking for a more subtle appearance, however, you might find the M5 Competition more to your liking as it’s the only one that wears a modest-sized front grille.

All three come equipped with a wide variety of BMW M parts including M light alloy wheels, brakes, trim applications, and emblems. And, as with the rest of the carmaker’s lineup, you can expect to find only the finest materials on the inside. We’re particularly fans of how playful these interiors look if you go the colorful route, too, as it doesn’t clash with the serious tone of their exteriors.

Continue reading below ↓

“It’s all about making our finest cars even more special. Our customers value and deserve exclusivity and individuality; and that is exactly what our BMW M division caters to,” SMC Asia Car Distributors president Spencer Yu said in a statement.

“The selection process allows for limitless combinations between exterior, interior, and performance features to make the overall experience of buying and owning a BMW M car genuinely exciting.”

Continue reading below ↓

Frankly, just going by the spec sheet of these cars, exciting might be somewhat of an understatement—we reckon these things are a hell of a hoot to drive. Anyone here making space in their dream garage for one of these vehicles?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
GOAT: The best driver-car pairings in the World Rally Championship
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Elaine Lara

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱