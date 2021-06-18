BMW gives us an M-gasm as M3, M4 and M5 Competition launch in PH

Local BMW loyalists looking for a taste of the manufacturer’s performance-oriented offerings are going to want to ready their bank accounts.

SMC Asia Car Distributors, the German carmaker’s official Philippine distributor, has just launched three of the company’s newest M cars: the M3 Competition, the M4 Competition, and the M5 Competition.

If you’re someone looking to have the pinnacle of the brand’s performance sitting snuggly inside your garage, well, here’s your chance. Check out the official prices below:

2021 BMW M range

BMW M3 Competition – P9,590,000 BMW M4 Competition – P9,690,000 BMW M5 Competition – P13,690,000

Now, let’s break down what you’re getting. The M3 Competition, the most affordable of the bunch, packs a 4.4-liter BMW M twin-turbopetrol V8 capable of 625hp and 750Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The M4 Competition, meanwhile, is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo with 510hp and up to 650Nm; again, it’s paired with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. And finally, the M5 Competition also packs 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 625hp and 750Nm. Gearbox? Still the Steptronic eight-speeder.

In terms of styling, the three cars are pretty similar in terms of aggressiveness, bold lines, and Germanic design cues. If you’re looking for a more subtle appearance, however, you might find the M5 Competition more to your liking as it’s the only one that wears a modest-sized front grille.

All three come equipped with a wide variety of BMW M parts including M light alloy wheels, brakes, trim applications, and emblems. And, as with the rest of the carmaker’s lineup, you can expect to find only the finest materials on the inside. We’re particularly fans of how playful these interiors look if you go the colorful route, too, as it doesn’t clash with the serious tone of their exteriors.

“It’s all about making our finest cars even more special. Our customers value and deserve exclusivity and individuality; and that is exactly what our BMW M division caters to,” SMC Asia Car Distributors president Spencer Yu said in a statement.

“The selection process allows for limitless combinations between exterior, interior, and performance features to make the overall experience of buying and owning a BMW M car genuinely exciting.”

Frankly, just going by the spec sheet of these cars, exciting might be somewhat of an understatement—we reckon these things are a hell of a hoot to drive. Anyone here making space in their dream garage for one of these vehicles?

