The Honda Civic Hatchback and its manual gearbox will be unveiled on June 24

Heads up, Honda fanboys—the global launch of the Civic Hatchback is happening later this month.

When the next-gen sedan made its debut a while back, the Japanese carmaker promised us that five-door and Type R version swould follow, and that the latter will be available with a manual gearbox. Now, Honda has released a teaser of the Civic Hatchback, and it looks like non-Type R models will also come with a stick.

According to Honda’s official announcement, the hatch will have a “fun-to-drive six-speed manual.” We know a lot of you will be excited about that one. However, that’s all that Honda has told us for now.

We don’t get a peek at the interior, nor do we have any other specifics. What we do know is that the launch is scheduled for June 24 at 10am in Japan, or 11am here on our side of the globe. The carmaker will be streaming the said launch via its YouTube channel and has assured us that English subtitles will be available then.

We’ve also no idea whether or not the Type R will also be revealed, but we reckon that might be too big of a stretch. Anyway, if you’ll be keeping an eye out for this upcoming launch, then watch this space.

