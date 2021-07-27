The 2021 Honda Civic Type R is now available for P3.21-M

Just less than a month after the official arrival of the Toyota GR Yaris, there’s already a new hot hatch in town. Sort of.

We’re talking about the refreshed Honda Civic Type R, folks. Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has now announced the updated hot hatch for our market. Look:

The new Civic Type R gets some minor tweaks on both the front and rear bumpers as well as on the grille. For the most part, however, the hot hatch looks the same. What’s new here are the Racing Blue (pictured above) and Sonic Gray color options.

The engine under the hood also remains untouched. The 2021 Honda Civic Type R will still be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline mill that pushes 306hp at 6,500rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,500 to 4,500rpm. This is also still mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a rev match control system.

PHOTO BY Honda

The important changes the Type R gets are with the suspension and brake systems. Honda has supposedly updated both of these for sharper and more responsive handling. In addition to the new brake discs and pads, the equipped adaptive damper system’s control software has also been upgraded to improve damper reactions, handling response, and ride quality.

Honda has also equipped the new Civic Type R with active sound control, which enhances engine sound in the cabin when either Sport or +R mode is engaged. It also refines the sound during acceleration in Comfort mode for a better driving experience.

Another nifty addition to the package is the Honda Sensing suite of safety features. This includes tech such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and road-departure mitigation.

PHOTO BY Honda

The new Honda Civic Type R will be priced at P3,210,000. It will be exempted from any safeguard duties and will also be available with an introductory P100,000 discount until September 30, 2021.

We know many of you are looking forward to finally seeing the next-generation Civic Type R, but we reckon this will have to do for now. If you want to learn more about this new hot hatch, you can read Top Gear UK’s official review here.

