Could the Hyundai Custo be a potential standout for the PH minivan segment?

The Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival, and Toyota Alphard—it seems like every memorable minvan in the Philippine market has been around for ages already. Hyundai, though, could make things a bit more interesting if it decides to bring in the Custo.

The South Korean auto brand has released teaser images of its upcoming minivan offering on its official Weibo account and, if we’re going by what we’ve seen of its aesthetic so far, the Custo definitely has what it takes to hang with the segment’s top dogs.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Photos show a sleek-looking minivan with an attractive silhouette and very bold character lines running along its sides. It also flaunts a handful of very modern design elements, such as multiple LED lighting units concealed as part of its grille, and a polished unified taillight design.

Its whole look is very in line with contemporary Hyundai and Kia offerings like the Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz, both of which feature faces similar to what’s seen on the Custo here. Sadly, Hyundai has yet to release any photos of what we can expect inside this thing.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

We think it’s safe to say the Custo will be one of the toughest-looking minivans available if ever it finds its way to our shores. If Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. decides to go this route, would you choose this over the Staria? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

