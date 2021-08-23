Look: New Nissan Terra spotted being transported in Batangas ahead of PH launch

Are you still holding out on buying a brand-new SUV hoping the Nissan Terra will launch soon? Just sit tight because it’s only a matter of time before the refreshed midsize SUV is introduced locally. Need more motivation?

The updated Nissan Terra was recently spotted by one of our readers in Batangas. Images sent in by Judiel Rei Umahon Aguilon show a handful of units being transported onboard a flatbed truck—perhaps on their way to dealerships or warehouses from the port.

These photos also give us a proper look at some of the colors the new Terra will be available in. If you’re interested in a clearer view of the vehicle, it was recently launched in Thailand packing a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that produces up to 190hp and 450Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

No specific word yet from Nissan Philippines regarding local specs, prices, or a launch date. Considering teasers and ads for the release have already been released here, we reckon it shouldn’t be too long now.

Again, if a seven-seat midsize SUV is something you plan on buying in the near future, you’ll probably want to wait for this launch. How do you think the new Terra will stack up against other competitors in its segment? Let us know in the comments.

