The new Nissan Terra has been launched in Thailand

Car buyers over in Thailand will be the first in the region to get hold of the refreshed Nissan Terra. The launch comes after the Japanese carmaker officially introduced its updated midsize SUV to the Thai market on August 19.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Over there, the vehicle will be available with a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 190hp and up to 450Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. And, as expected, it carries the same look and interior overhaul as the X-Terra revealed in the Middle East late in 2020.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Outside, you’ll find a bold new face with a more prominent grille design, new headlights with daytime running lights, and a more muscular lower fascia. Overall, the SUV maintains a rugged appearance, while the aesthetic enhancements lend it a noticeably more premium vibe.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Cabin-wise, you’re looking at significantly more soft-touch materials, a nicer touchscreen infotainment system implementation, improved seats, a revamped dashboard, as well as a more modern steering wheel featuring a flat-bottom design. Overall, the interior improvements are a massive step up from the pre-refresh model.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Other notable features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as advanced safety features like an Intelligent Emergency Braking system, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The Terra in Thailand starts at 1,199,000 Thai baht (P1.8 million) and tops out at 1,499,000 baht (P2.26 million). No official word from Nissan Philippines yet regarding a local release, but considering the company has already released plenty of teaser material, we reckon the wait for Filipino buyers shouldn’t be much longer.

So, will you be considering the Nissan Terra once the refresh comes out in our market? Let us know what you think of the updated version in the comments.

