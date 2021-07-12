Here are the PH prices and variants of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser

Here we go, guys. A reliable source has let us know how much the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser is going to cost when it lands in the Philippine market later this year. Spoiler alert: The vehicle’s price has increased by quite a bit.

Locally, the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser will be available in two variants: The LC300 VX and the top-of-the-line LC300 ZX. Both will be equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of 302hp at 4,000rpm and a whopping 700Nm of torque at 2,600rpm, with a 10-speed automatic transmission coming as standard. Check out the prices below:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

LC300 VX – P5,173,000 LC300 ZX – P5,642,000

Available colors include Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Attitude Black. You can add P15,000 to get either variant with a White Pearl exterior, and all units come with a black interior.

Other features worth noting include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The LC300 VX gets a 10-speaker sound system, while the higher-end ZX comes with a 14-speaker setup courtesy of JBL. All units also get advanced Toyota Safety Sense features like Lane Tracing Assist, a Pre-Collision System, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

These prices are pretty much in line with our previous report saying the SUV’s cost could rise by as much as P700,000 in the country. Sources have also revealed to us that retail sales of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser will begin in October 2021.

This is good news for anyone who’s been holding off from buying a brand-new premium SUV for this release. Is this a ride you’re considering? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.