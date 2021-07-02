The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser will launch in PH this August

If you’ve been holding off from buying a brand-new premium SUV in hopes of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser arriving soon, well, we have some good news for you.

Top Gear Philippines has learned that the next-generation SUV will be launching locally sometime in August 2021.

Aside from this launch window, details regarding the release are still scarce. We have learned two important details, however. The first is that the vehicle’s price tag could rise by as much as P700,000, and the second is that some Toyota dealerships are already accepting reservations.

PHOTO BY Toyota

No word regarding local specs or features just yet, but let’s quickly go through what’s been made available in other markets just so you have some idea what to expect. The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser was launched with two new engine options: A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline with 409hp and 650Nm and a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel with 305hp and 700Nm. Both come paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Besides the new mills, there’s a massive change in aesthetic, too. The new look is much more muscular and boxy, while the interior features a more modern dashboard design and a slightly more minimalist layout. There’s also a Gazoo Racing version we’d really like to see on our shores, too.

Anyway, we’ll find out more regarding what we’ll get as we move closer to a local launch. The Toyota Land Cruiser has been the go-to premium SUV for quite a long while now. Think the all-new one will continue this trend? Let us know in the comments.

