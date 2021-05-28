The Prius is the latest Toyota to get the Nightshade treatment

It’s impressive what a simple change in color can do for a car. Take this Prius, for example. One moment, it’s seen as a vanilla hybrid. Add a splash of black, and it’s a brooding sedan with a chip on its shoulder.

Okay, maybe it isn’t that big of a deal. But you have to admit this looks like it has more going for it attitude-wise than the standard version of the vehicle.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

This is the Toyota Prius in Nightshade Edition guise. If you’ll recall, the Japanese carmaker gave the same treatment to the Tacoma, Camry, and Corolla. Now, it’s the hybrid’s turn to go dark, and we really like the results.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

You can get the Nightshade package on FWD and AWD-e trims of the car, and it’s available in Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, and Silver Metallic. Obviously, you want to opt for the first one to go all-in on the theme.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

As with the rest of the brand’s Nightshade lineup, this Prius gets its headlight trim, mirror housings, door handles, and shark’s fin antenna blacked out. The same goes for its wheels, which are available in 17- or 15-inch sizes, depending on the variant you choose. Some of that treatment makes its way inside, too, in the form of a semi-gloss black center console.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Toyota’s also been kind enough to include a capable entertainment setup here. Prius Nightshade Edition units come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility paired with a JBL sound system. A wireless charging tray also comes as standard.

PHOTO BY Toyota

No changes to performance, though. Units still come powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine and dual-motor setup mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Continue reading below ↓

Not bad, though we reckon some of you guys will scoff at the idea of a tougher-looking Prius. Any other cars in the brand’s lineup you would like to see get the Nightshade treatment? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.