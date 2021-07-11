The Bentley Flying Spur has gone hybrid

Off the back of a record start to the year in terms of sales, profit, and production (it’s doing rather well), Bentley has launched this—the Flying Spur Hybrid.

Now, Bentley is understandably rather proud of the Flying Spur, so the changes are minimal for this plug-in hybrid version. The obvious alteration comes under the hood, and just like the Bentayga Hybrid, the Flying Spur gets a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

It’s actually a later generation of V6 than the one in the recently updated Bentayga, though. The Flying Spur’s is a more powerful 2.9-liter unit (compared to 3.0 liters) that makes 410hp and 550Nm of torque on its own. When working in conjunction with the 134hp electric motor and a 14.1kWh battery, the total usable output is an impressive 536hp and 749Nm of torque. The system in the Bentayga only manages 443hp all-in.

You’ll get around 40km of all-electric range from the Flying Spur, as well as a 0-100kph time of 4.1sec. For reference, that’s the same sprint time as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-engined Flying Spur and only 0.3sec off the full-fat twin-turbo W12. Not bad, right?

Bentley has confirmed that there have been slight updates to the air suspension to reflect the new weight distribution—it’s apparently a naturally better-balanced car with weighty batteries toward the rear and a lighter combustion engine up front—but that the goal was to make these changes imperceptible to buyers. You do get a little ‘Hybrid’ badge on the wings to let everyone know you didn’t buy the V8 or W12, though.

This is just the second hybridized Bentley, but the brand announced late last year that every car it sells will be either a plug-in hybrid or fully-electric by 2026. Next in line for that hybridization? The Continental GT...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

