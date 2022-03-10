The Chevrolet Blazer is being turned into a performance EV

Given the way gas prices are soaring, you’d be forgiven for setting aside your dreams of owning a performance car to opt for something more economical. What’s the sting of settling for an econobox compared to five years of shedding tears with every visit to the pump, right?

Thankfully, there are options that allow you to forego trips to the gas station entirely—if you live in a market where electric vehicles are a thing, at least. Such is the burden of being a Filipino car buyer.

One intriguing new performance EV set for release in the near future is the Chevrolet Blazer SS. It’s a sportier take on the upcoming Blazer EV, and Chevrolet has just dropped the first teaser for the model. Watch:

Chevrolet Blazer SS trailer

Frankly, this isn’t much. It’s just a shot of the vehicle’s charging cable being pulled out and a spinning wheel. We get a nice look at how the charging port’s cover operates, though.

This news makes the Blazer the first Chevrolet EV offering to feature the ‘SS’ badge. The American carmaker says the crossover will be revealed in full later this year and will hit US showrooms sometime in 2023.

Chances are, there’s no way anything like this will replicate the sheer acoustic joy a V8 or V6 down a straight will provide. But that’s a concession we’re willing to make if it means we’re able to put food on the table and still enjoy whatever it is sitting inside our garage. Agree?

