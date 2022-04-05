The Chevrolet Silverado is now equipped to chase bad guys off the beaten path

Chevrolet has revealed its first-ever pursuit-rated Silverado police unit, and it has a message for any bad guys planning to lose their tail by taking things off-road: Yeah, good luck with that.

For law enforcement purposes, the company has chosen the short-bed crew-cab version of the truck. It comes powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine capable of churning out 355hp, and a heavy-duty air filter has been installed in place of the standard one.

Just as important, some adjustments have been made to the vehicle’s ride height. It features a two-inch lift kit for improved off-road capability, bringing ground clearance up to an impressive 288mm. It also comes with Ranch shock absorbers, a skid plate, and 20-inch black steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Other features include auxiliary wiring circuits for the easy installation of lights and sirens, a 220-amp alternator and two 120-volt outlets to keep devices powered, a variety of configurable storage options, and a host of advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane change alert.

There’s no outrunning the law—regardless of what kind of terrain you end up taking a police pursuit on. Our advice? Unless you’re running with Dominic Toretto’s crew, just continue being a law-abiding motorist.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado police pursuit

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

