The Chevrolet Silverado is now equipped to chase bad guys off the beaten path

Chevrolet has revealed its first-ever pursuit-rated Silverado police unit, and it has a message for any bad guys planning to lose their tail by taking things off-road: Yeah, good luck with that.
For law enforcement purposes, the company has chosen the short-bed crew-cab version of the truck. It comes powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine capable of churning out 355hp, and a heavy-duty air filter has been installed in place of the standard one.
ALSO READ:
Quick guide: 12 Overtaking violations that carry a P1,000 fine
Remembering the founders of Lil’s Hobby Center
Just as important, some adjustments have been made to the vehicle’s ride height. It features a two-inch lift kit for improved off-road capability, bringing ground clearance up to an impressive 288mm. It also comes with Ranch shock absorbers, a skid plate, and 20-inch black steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.
ALSO READ:
Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme
10 driving mistakes you’re probably making
Other features include auxiliary wiring circuits for the easy installation of lights and sirens, a 220-amp alternator and two 120-volt outlets to keep devices powered, a variety of configurable storage options, and a host of advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane change alert.
There’s no outrunning the law—regardless of what kind of terrain you end up taking a police pursuit on. Our advice? Unless you’re running with Dominic Toretto’s crew, just continue being a law-abiding motorist.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado police pursuit
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.