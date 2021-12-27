Would you pick the all-new Daihatsu Xenia over its Toyota Avanza twin?

We already have a wide range of affordable people-haulers available in our market. That said, we’d be eager to see new ones arrive here, especially if they’ll also come in practical, budget-friendly packages.

The Daihatsu Xenia is one nameplate we wouldn’t mind landing on our shores. The latest iteration of the compact MPV was recently launched in Indonesia, and we reckon this one could be a good alternative to its Toyota Avanza twin.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The all-new Xenia debuts with a new face that’s highlighted by a large grille. The aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps flank the Daihatsu badge and more grille-like trim up front. It sports typical MPV styling on the sides and out back, and this particular variant gets added exterior accents underneath.

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, the Xenia’s cabin gets a mix of dark plastic and fabric. Red contrast stitching on the seats and the dash match the buttons and the instrument cluster. These accentuate the interior quite nicely.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Like the Avanza, the Xenia is based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which means Daihatsu’s MPV now features a front-wheel-drive layout. It gets either a 1.5-liter or 1.3-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine, both of which can be had with CVT or a five-speed manual gearbox. The bigger engine generates 105hp and 137Nm, while the smaller unit churns out 97hp and 118Nm.

Continue reading below ↓

In addition to the economical powertrain options, what really makes the Xenia an interesting proposition is its measly price tag. The range starts at 190,900,000 Indonesian rupiah, or roughly P673,000. The top-of-the-line variant supposedly sells for about P855,000.

If priced correctly, do you think this affordable seven-seater can really compete in our market?

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.