The Ford Focus lives on in China, but don’t count on PH getting it

“Unfortunately, Ford will no longer be building the Focus. But you can still contact your local dealer about availability and check out our other vehicles that might be perfect for you and your family.”

This is the message that greets you when you try to inquire about the Focus on Ford’s official US website. Our market may have axed the model first, but not surprisingly, the States has done away with it as well.

The sedan is truly a dying breed—except over in China, where Ford has deemed the market fit to see another Focus release in the form of this pissed-off little bugger here.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So yeah, the Focus is doing just fine over in China. Seeing this, we actually kind of wish we still had the Ford in our market. The aggressive look and busy face might not be to everyone’s liking, but we dig it. The wheels are definitely lookers, and those daytime running lights look great, too. Oh, and it’s still available as a hatchback as well. Nice.

Overall, the Focus’ exterior is a very muscular one. The cabin, meanwhile, leans more towards sporty with a dark vibe that features popping red contrast stitching on the dashboard and door panels. The layout seems uncluttered, and at the center of it all is a large 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

RECENT NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Have you seen the LTO’s new registration ORs?

The LTFRB has received reports of TNVS units charging P1,000 ‘priority boarding fee’

The thing looks pretty feisty on paper, in case you were wondering. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost with an output of 174hp at 6,000rpm and up to 243Nm of torque between 1,750-4,500rpm. There’s also an Overboost mode that can bring the car’s torque up to 270Nm. Shifting is handled by a six-speed automatic transmission, and this setup is good for a 0-100kph sprint of 7.9 seconds.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

We know that there’s a trend of major car brands bringing in made-in-China offerings to cater to budget-leaning sensibilities around here. But while Ford has jumped on that trend with the release of the Territory, it’s highly unlikely something like this will ever reach local showrooms. Save for a few models, sedans just aren’t clicking here.

Tell us, would you like to see this Focus made available in the Philippines?

More photos of the 2022 Ford Focus in China

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.