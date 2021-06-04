Ford will be revealing an all-new compact pickup next week

It seems Ford still has its hands full, as it has just announced that another truck is on its way real soon. This isn’t another electric pickup like the F-150 Lightning, though. And no, this isn’t another special-edition Ranger, either.

What Ford will be revealing on June 8 is an all-new compact pickup called the Maverick. So, not only is the American carmaker downsizing this time around, but it’s also reviving a classic name.

Ford has already released a teaser, and starring in it is Gabrielle Union. The actress will also be the one to showcase the new pickup on Ford’s various platforms once it debuts in a matter of days. You can check out the preview below:

No other official details were released just yet, so we’ve no idea just how compact this truck will be. What we do know is it fits easily inside a garage, which isn’t exactly what Ford’s trucks in America are known for.

In any case, we’ll be getting more info on the upcoming Maverick soon enough, so let’s just sit tight and wait patiently until then. If you want to learn more about the truck once it finally breaks cover, then watch this space.

