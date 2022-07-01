The all-new Ford Ranger already appears to be heading to dealerships

Did you place an order for the all-new Ford Ranger when reservations opened last month? Well, you might now have to wait long before you see your unit ready to leave the dealership.

Images of the 2022 Ford Ranger being transported on Philippine roads were sent to us by reader Aaron Fider. The photos you see here weren’t taken on an expressway or provincial road, but along C5 in Metro Manila. Fider said he caught a glimpse of these units near Libis.

Ford Philippines has yet to announce an official launch date, but with units already out in the open and probably heading to local dealerships, we think it’s safe to assume an official introduction will take place sooner rather than later.

PHOTO BY Aaron Fider

In case you missed it, the all-new Ford Ranger will carry a P1,198,000 starting price in the Philippine market. Buyers have the choice of either a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel paired with either a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission or a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel with a 10-speed automatic.

We’ve also tried the Ranger out for ourselves already, albeit in Thailand instead of local soil. Our editor-in-chief Dinzo Tabamo labeled the truck’s latest iteration as one of the most capable vehicles in its class.

You won’t have to take our word for it that much longer, though. Do you plan on trying this thing out once it becomes available?

