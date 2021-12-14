The 2022 Genesis G90’s interior shows South Korea does luxury like the best of them

Earlier this month, luxury car manufacturer Genesis gave the world a proper look at the 2022 G90 sedan—a vehicle that’s supposed to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Now, as far as the exterior is concerned, the G90 looks top-notch—but we needed a view of the cabin before casting judgment because...well, those who end up buying these babies will spend considerably more time sitting inside them than staring at them from the outside. Now, the company has provided that.

PHOTO BY Genesis

Behold, the interior of the 2022 G90. This is proof that uber luxury isn’t exclusive to the Bentleys, Bimmers, and Benzes of the world.

It isn’t just the materials, either—though we’re very fond of this new Newspaper Crown Wood and Newspaper Strip Wood application they’ve come up with here, both of which are made from recycled waste paper. For starters, there’s not one but two panoramic sunroofs which can each be operated individually.

PHOTO BY Genesis

Then, there’s how much attention Genesis has paid to set up the interior mood. There are mood lamps, of course, as well as electric curtains and a fragrance system. Scents are managed through the car’s central infotainment screen, rear touchscreens, or A/C controls. Available options include ‘The Great Outdoors,’ ‘Driver’s Awakening,’ and a custom one dubbed ‘My Favorite Place.’

Other notable features are a 23-speaker sound setup by Bang & Olufsen, prominent use of real metal, wood, and carbon, a massage function for all seats, fingerprint authentication on the center console, and an eight-inch armrest touchscreen for rear occupants. You’ll even find a magazine and book tray on the C-pillar.

PHOTO BY Genesis

And again, all these creature comforts are on top of an already extravagant exterior design, plus a 3.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of 380hp and 530Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

So, this or something European? Throw your answer in the comments.



PHOTO BY Genesis

PHOTO BY Genesis

