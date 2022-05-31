Civic-based Honda ZR-V hits Chinese market with 182hp 1.5-liter turbo engine

Remember in April when Honda showed off a sportier, chunkier version of the HR-V bound for the US market bound for the US market? Yeah, China’s getting it, too. In fact, the vehicle has just been shown off in the People’s Republic featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

China’s units look nearly identical to what was revealed for the West last month. You get the aggressive face that’s covered in angles and which flaunts sleek, swept-back headlights flanking a simple hexagonal grille. The sides are clean, while the roofline meshes seamlessly with the clutter-free rear end and its large taillights. The ZR-V runs on either 17- or 18-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY Honda

This is the first time we’re seeing the vehicle’s interior, too. Images taken from the Autohome Show in China show off a dashboard that looks similar to what the local Honda Civic gets, with a layout that’s almost identical. If you’ll notice, the ZR-V also flaunts a pretty intricate honeycomb mesh A/C vent and dash trim design. Nice.

The center console design is obviously different here, though, and the same goes for the treatment on the vehicle’s seats. Also present is a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Basically, if you like the Civic’s interior vibe, you’ll be down with this one’s, too.

PHOTO BY Autohome

As we said, the China-spec Honda ZR-V gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. Its output is set at 182hp and 240Nm of torque. Now, these figure may have rung a bell. This is because they aren’t too far off from the 176hp and 240Nm current-generation Civics around these parts put out. Another similarity. The European-spec ZR-V meanwhile, is confirmed to get an e:HEV full hybrid powertrain.

So, this or the local-spec Honda Civic? Or are we comparing it to the HR-V? Anyway, let us know if you’d like to see some form of the Honda ZR-V made available in the Philippine market.

More photos of the 2022 Honda ZR-V:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Autohome

PHOTO BY Autohome

