Hyundai’s newest crossover is called the Casper

The crossovers never stop. Just when we thought ‘SUV’ had been distilled into its smallest possible size, along comes another dinkier, more urban-focused faux-by-four to prove us wrong.

But how could we be mad when it looks this ickle and cute? This is the Hyundai Casper, and never mind friendly ghosts—this is the friendly face of weeny crossovering.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

There’s more than a hint of Suzuki Ignis about it from some angles, but that’s no bad thing at all. And the Casper has its own unique take on the ‘teeny tank’ look thanks to those huge circular lights up front. Naturally, Hyundai couldn’t resist placing a white sheet over the car with those bulbs lit to give the Casper a ghoulish reveal online.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It joins the Staria minivan and the Santa Cruz pickup—as well as the Tucson SUV and the N-badged hot hatches—on a now implausibly long list of desirable Hyundais. Sure, the Korean brand’s ascent is no great shock anymore, but the simple fact we’re coveting a dinky SUV is proof that its design department is on a roll and a half.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

This being based on the same platform as the i10 city car, little 1.0- and 1.2-liter engines will drive its front wheels, and you can expect 100hp or less from all of them. Which is fine in a car likely to weigh less than a ton.

Thoughts?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.