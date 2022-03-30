Remember the Hyundai Creta? It’s been turned into a three-row SUV

Remember when Hyundai Asia Resources tried to make a dent in the local subcompact crossover scene by bringing in the Creta in 2017? Yeah, we don’t blame you if you answer in the negative.

The stylish little runabout, overshadowed by the likes of the Ford EcoSport and the Nissan Juke, failed to take off in the Philippines. The South Korean car brand still has a shot at reviving the name here, though—at least under a different segment (and if rumors turn out to be true, under new management as well).

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Over in South Africa, the Creta name lives in the form of the Grand Creta. The vehicle, which is actually a rebadged Alcazar, is a new three-row SUV that sports a look largely similar to the smaller Hyundai it draws its name from. A wheelbase extension was necessary to achieve the new layout—a move that may pay off if the thing ever lands in Philippine showrooms.

Anyway, enough with the hypotheticals for a moment. Hyundai has given the Grand Creta two engine options: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline with 157hp and 191Nm, and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel with 113hp and up to 250Nm of torque. Transmission choices are a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. Those of you hoping to take this Hyundai off the beaten path, however, will be disappointed to know it only comes with a 4x2 drivetrain.

All the basics in terms of features are covered, too. LED daytime running lights, a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear parking camera, and side and curtain airbags all come standard. There’s even wireless smartphone charging, and all units come with faux leather seats, too.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Lastly, the exterior flaunts a rugged design that’ll surely win over anyone looking to upgrade to something larger than a crossover. The interior, while nothing extraordinary in terms of design, features a clean and minimalist appearance. There’s even a drop-down table installed on the rear of the front seats.

By the looks of it, the Gran Creta is a well-rounded package that will appeal to local buyers. After all, we all know how crazy buyers around here get whenever something with seven seats hits a showroom. What do you think?

2022 Hyundai Grand Creta

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

