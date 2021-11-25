The all-new Kia Niro is one of the cleanest-looking small crossovers we’ve seen this year

Kia has really stepped up its design game since it revamped its branding over a year ago. Since then, we’ve seen stunners like the EV6 and the all-new Sportage show off the carmaker’s new aesthetics. Now, add the next-gen Niro to that growing list.

The all-new Niro subcompact crossover was revealed by the company at this year’s Seoul Mobility Show, and it immediately impressed us with its sleek exterior design. Frankly, it’s just as clean as its drive—which we’ll get to in a moment.

PHOTO BY Kia

First, let’s talk looks. Heavily inspired by Kia’s 2019 Habaniro concept, the subcompact crossover sports a ‘tiger face’—yes, because why stop at the nose—that features futuristic headlights with LED daytime running lights.

There’s also a new take on a two-tone color scheme, with darkened rear pillars that have been widened to improve aerodynamics. At the rear, you’ll find boomerang-shaped taillights, and also worth noting are the front fender guards that extend towards the sides of the vehicle.

PHOTO BY Kia

On the inside, the all-new Niro blurs the line between concept car and production unit. The flow between the dashboard and door panels will give front passengers the sense that the car is wrapped around them, while a massive central display serves as both the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Kia’s made it a point to go green here, too, making use of recycled materials to achieve the look you see here.

And speaking of green, the brand is making a big deal out of its new Greenzone drive mode. Using navigation data and driving history, this automatically shifts the Niro into full EV mode when the setting calls for a cleaner drive—in areas near schools, hospitals, and the like.

PHOTO BY Kia

No powertrain details or specs have been revealed, but expect more of these details to begin surfacing as the vehicle moves closer towards a formal launch. Oh, and no launch date yet, either, by the way.

Frankly, if Kia Philippines ever decides to bring in some of the brand’s greener offerings, we hope the Niro is up for consideration. Agree?

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

