Car News

The all-new Lexus LX will be revealed on October 13

We now get a sneak peek at the next-generation flagship SUV
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Lexus
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus LX

Months after the global premiere of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser, its luxurious Lexus twin—the LX—is now set to make its first public appearance.

Don’t get too excited, though, as Lexus has only given us a sneak preview of its next-generation flagship SUV. There’s only a short clip that barely shows the vehicle, as well as a teaser image. No specs, no glimpses of the interior, nada.

At the very least, the photo above does give us a good look at the LX’s rear, and it hints at a major exterior overhaul. There’s now a lightbar that stretches the width of the liftgate, and it’s similar to the execution in the all-new NX. We’re guessing the all-new LX600 will have a smoother design overall, because the rear seems to be missing that bulky bumper with protruding edges.

We also get to see a new LX600 badge, but we’re not sure what to make of the ‘HMM 980’ license plate. Previews like these usually show the vehicle sporting a Lexus vanity plate, don’t they? Hmm...

Continue reading below ↓

The reveal is happening on October 13, 2021, 12:30pm Eastern time. That’s at 12:30am on October 14 here on our shores. Will you be staying up to catch the all-new LX600’s debut?

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
DPWH: Binondo-Intramuros Bridge could be open by Q1 2022
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Lexus

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱