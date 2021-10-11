The all-new Lexus LX will be revealed on October 13

Months after the global premiere of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser, its luxurious Lexus twin—the LX—is now set to make its first public appearance.

Don’t get too excited, though, as Lexus has only given us a sneak preview of its next-generation flagship SUV. There’s only a short clip that barely shows the vehicle, as well as a teaser image. No specs, no glimpses of the interior, nada.

At the very least, the photo above does give us a good look at the LX’s rear, and it hints at a major exterior overhaul. There’s now a lightbar that stretches the width of the liftgate, and it’s similar to the execution in the all-new NX. We’re guessing the all-new LX600 will have a smoother design overall, because the rear seems to be missing that bulky bumper with protruding edges.

We also get to see a new LX600 badge, but we’re not sure what to make of the ‘HMM 980’ license plate. Previews like these usually show the vehicle sporting a Lexus vanity plate, don’t they? Hmm...

The reveal is happening on October 13, 2021, 12:30pm Eastern time. That’s at 12:30am on October 14 here on our shores. Will you be staying up to catch the all-new LX600’s debut?

