Feast your eyes on the LC300’s opulent twin, the all-new Lexus LX600

Here it is, ladies and gents. As promised, Lexus has now fully unveiled the LX600.

This next-generation LX debuts with a more modern design inside and out. The signature Lexus grille is still present, but there are bigger horizontal slats and the chrome border has been taken out. Flanking it are a pair of headlamps that look much sleeker than the old ones. In the F Sport variant, the grille gets a blacked-out mesh design.

There’s nothing subtle here save for the foglamps, which are placed right underneath the massive air intakes. We now also get a full view of the LX600’s rear. It looks cleaner and a lot more stylish than the LX570’s, with a new bumper to go along with the new-look taillights.

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

The interior boasts typical Lexus luxury, with a plethora of premium materials from end to end. The vehicle is equipped with a dual-display setup consisting of a 12.3-inch upper screen and a seven-inch lower screen that offer a variety of views, instrumentation, and control adjustments. Sound is produced through a 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio setup.

In the higher Ultra Luxury and F Sport trim, the cabin is spec’d with an even more opulent four-seat layout. The rear seats can be adjusted forward or reclined, and a footrest behind the front passenger seat is available.

Other amenities here include window sunshades, reading lights, rear-seat displays, and an A/C system with overhead ceiling vents (Ultra Luxury only). There’s also a rear control panel for several rear-cabin functions, a DC power supply, USB ports, headphone jacks, and a wireless charger available.

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

The LX600 gets the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser’s setup, which is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo gasoline V6 that generates 409hp and 649Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a Direct Shift 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Lexus’ flagship SUV is also fitted with an active height control (AHC) suspension and adaptive variable suspension. Both of these have various features; an example is AHC’s ability to adjust ride height according to the current environment. AHC also automatically responds to changes in vehicle posture and stabilizes it when turning, accelerating, and decelerating, and information is provided through the in-car display.

Adding to the package is a multi-terrain select feature, which allows drivers to choose among six different drive modes: auto, dirt, sand, mud, deep snow, and rock. This can be optimized whether in low (L4) or high range (H4). This tech is complemented by a multi-terrain monitor that lets the driver see around the vehicle through four cameras.

Bolstering the LX600’s off-road prowess is the Torsen limited-slip differential exclusive to the F Sport grade. Meanwhile, on-road performance is improved by the 18-, 20-, or 22-inch wheels available.

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

The Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 comes standard in the 2022 LX. The suite has several safety tech including a pre-collision system with forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

An all-speed dynamic radar cruise control can be activated above 30mph (48kph) and can control vehicle-to-vehicle distance all the way down to a full stop and resume afterwards. There’s a lane-departure alert with steering assist, lane-tracing assist, and intelligent high beam, among many others.

The all-new LX is set to hit dealers in the US in the first quarter of 2022—no word yet when it’ll arrive in markets such as ours. What do you think of this new Lexus, readers?

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

