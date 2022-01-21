The all-new Lexus NX is available in both hybrid and gasoline form in PH

Earlier this month, we managed to get the official prices of the all-new NX ahead of the crossover’s Philippine launch. At the time, though, no official specs for the vehicle were available.

Now, the next-generation NX has finally been introduced to the local market by the Japanese car brand, and we finally know what’s under the hood.

Hybrid units come powered by a setup featuring two electric motors (a rear one with 54hp and 182hp up front) and the company’s A25A-FXS 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 190hp and 239Nm of torque. The Sport, variant, meanwhile, is propelled by a 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of up to 279hp and 430Nm. Shifting is handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

See Also

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’re also very happy to report that Lexus Safety Sense comes standard across the entire NX range. Safety features in this package include adaptive high beams, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control.

Oh, and in case you missed the prices and variants before, here they are again:



2022 Lexus NX

Lexus NX350h - P3,338,000 Lexus NX350h Premiere - P4,448,000 Lexus NX F Sport - P4,548,000

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

And as with all Lexus vehicles, the NX features some of the most attractive design elements in the business. The face is sharper now, and features a more aggressive grille and foglight housings. A compact form factor relative to the space inside the crossover remains, too, giving the thing an energetic demeanor on the road.

The NX should appeal nicely to buyers looking for something practical and right-sized from the brand. Do you fall into this category?

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.