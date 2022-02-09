The upcoming Mazda CX-60 PHEV will put out over 300hp

This isn’t Mazda’s first plug-in car: strangely, the Japanese firm bucked the trend by going fully electric with the MX-30 before considering a charging socket and a fuel filler cap.

But that’s about to change with the arrival of the CX-60 PHEV, described as the brand’s new flagship SUV and due to be launched on 8 March.

According to Mazda, it’ll run a 2.5-liter, straight-four gasoline engine in conjunction with a single electric motor. The result? More than 300hp.

That’s about it on the details front. Mazda says the CX-60 will be the first of two new cars being added to its ‘Large Product Group’ over the next couple of years, the other newbie being the CX-80 SUV.

The latter will get a third row of seats, putting it in the same league as the Volvo XC90, Kia Sorento, Peugeot 5008, Skoda Kodiaq, and Seat Tarraco, to name but a few. Other ‘wide body’ members of the LPG gang include the CX-70 and CX-90.

More info and pics to come in the near future. In the meantime, what do we think of the, er… driver’s side headlight? No, you’re clutching at straws.

