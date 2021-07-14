Check out the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL’s ‘hyperanalogue’ interior

It’s come a long way, baby. Where the original featured a horizontal strip with a few major controls huddled near the driver, the 2021 edition gets a ginormous central touchscreen that wouldn’t look out of place in your living room.

Welcome inside the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL. Please wipe your hands before entering.

Continue reading below ↓

Mercedes-Benz’s iconic nameplate is making a return, this time as an AMG product, and the interior showcases what the company calls its ‘hyperanalogue’ interior: an attempt to fuse the utterly superb and timeless minimalism of the original 300 SL Roadster with the carmaker’s wealth of technological expertise.

To the latter, your eyes can’t have deviated much from that central screen. Just like the S-Class, the new AMG SL gets a big touchscreen between driver and passenger. Here, it’s 11.9 inches in size, framed by a pair of ‘turbine nozzle’ fans, and can be electrically adjusted into a more vertical position to avoid sunlight glare.

The driver gets a 12.3-inch ‘aviation-inspired’ instrument panel, and the SL features the latest-generation MBUX—indeed, that S-Class reference was relevant, because some operating structures in this new SL correspond to those in the big Benz. AMG-specific content arrives in the form of Performance and Track Pace menu items. Naturally, both displays can be personalized, and there’s the option of a head-up display, too.

That’s the software covered, but what about the hardware, you might feasibly ask? Merc says the seats—featuring integrated headrests—offer ‘perfect’ ergonomics and various seam and attachment patterns to emphasis the new SL’s sporty, luxury remit.

It’s officially a ‘2+2’—the first time since 1989’s R129 SL debuted—with Mercedes-Benz saying the rear is acceptable for those up to 4’11”...though the pictures suggest otherwise. In any case, if rear seating space isn’t required, Merc offers a draught-stop. Or you can just sling a few bags back there.

Burmester speakers hide in the door panels, themselves flowing “fluidly” from the instrument panel. The carmaker even says that the center of the door—and we’re not kidding here—“is designed as a sensual layered topography.” Ahem. Just drop the roof or busy yourself with one of 64 different interior ambient light colors. That’ll drown it all out.

Daimler Group’s design boss Gorden Wagener thinks this new SL features a “revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analogue luxury.” There’s a shot of the original below, just for reference...

Like what you see so far?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

