This is our first proper look at the new Mitsubishi Xpander

A couple of days ago, Mitsubishi Indonesia released a teaser image for an upcoming launch largely believed to be a redesigned Xpander. Now, we finally have a look at the vehicle in its entirety.

The Japanese car manufacturer included a photo of the mystery ride in a financial presentation for the first half of 2021. It’s filed as a ‘new model’ and is labeled as ‘coming soon.’

There’s no doubt in our minds that this is the vehicle the brand teased for Indonesia recently. No other details are bared in the presentation, but the photo gives us a very good look at the new Xpander’s face.

See Also

The first thing you’ll notice is that it has a cleaner appearance thanks to a simplified face. In place of the familiar boxy lighting units flanking the grille are new T-shaped ones, and there’s an abundant use of chrome here as well. Oh, and the wheels look a little more rugged now, too.

Continue reading below ↓

Obviously, there’s been no mention of any changes to performance. Currently, local units run on a 1.5-liter 4A91 MIVEC gasoline engine capable of 103hp and 141Nm of torque paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. We don’t expect any major changes on this front.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Considering a teaser image has been revealed for Indonesia, we reckon it shouldn’t be long now before we learn more about this release. What do you think of the MPV’s redesign? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.