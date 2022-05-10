The 2022 Nissan Patrol may be getting the ‘Warrior’ treatment

Man, moving to Australia sure sounds like a real fine idea right about now. Sure, you’ve got giant spiders, flame tornadoes, and just about every manner of nasty prowling the Outback—but you also have this.

What is it? Just a sketch of a potential Nissan Patrol Warrior release Premcar is currently studying for the Australian market. If it gets the green light and turns out anywhere near as gnarly as its pickup cousin, the Navara Pro-4X Warrior, Aussie buyers are going to be in for a real treat.

Speaking of the Navara, the Japanese car brand has confirmed that yet another Warrior-fied version is in the works. The upcoming truck is being pegged as “a new entry point to the family,” with the Warrior program’s Australian expansion already having been confirmed to the local dealership network. Exciting stuff.

PHOTO BY Nissan

“I’m thrilled to announce the expansion of the Warrior program, developed in collaboration with Premcar, which has proven immensely popular in Australia,” the company’s official Australian managing director Adam Paterson said in a statement.

“With the Navara SL Warrior by Premcar, a new and more accessible entry point will join the Warrior family, ensuring even more customers can experience the world’s toughest Navara for themselves. The Nissan Patrol is also currently under study by Premcar to further broaden its capability, both on and off the road.”

Sounds promising, but again, all this remains exclusive to our friends Down Under. Time to get our migration papers in order, then?

