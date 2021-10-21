Cross your fingers that the new Nissan Urvan makes its way to PH

Most local buyers consider the Toyota Hiace the top-of-mind choice in the country’s van segment. It’s an understandable mindset when you take into account that a lot of people think the same way about the brand in general.

Thing is, there’s more than just one van around worth taking a look at. The Nissan Urvan is one of them, and has been for quite some time already. If Nissan wants to bring more attention to its Hiace rival, we think it might do well to seriously consider bringing in the van’s latest version.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Over in Japan, Nissan is now selling a new and improved Caravan (known here as the Urvan) featuring styling that can keep up with the best of them. It comes with an updated face that flaunts sleek headlights and a new grille, and also sports a more muscular lower fascia.

Inside, you’ll be greeted by a familiar cabin with one big change: The steering wheel has been updated and now features a flat-bottom design similar to more modern Nissan offerings. Nissan Intelligent Mobility features are also available for buyers looking to invest a little extra for their safety.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Granted, these changes are nothing too drastic, but they do a good enough job modernizing one of the longest-running names in the segment. Do you think Nissan’s local lineup could use a release like this, or are you fine with the Urvan units that are currently available?

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.