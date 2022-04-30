The 911 Sport Classic is the perfect marriage of Porsche tech and heritage

Well, this is rather lovely, isn’t it? What you’re looking at here is the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic—a fully-loaded, retro-inspired 992-gen 911 that Porsche says is ‘inspired by the original 911’ and in particular the Carrera 2.7 RS.

Now, any readers over 13 years of age will remember that back in 2009, Porsche unveiled a Sport Classic based on the 997-gen 911, and this new one follows a very similar theme. It’ll be a limited edition with just 1,250 examples available worldwide and in the UK at least it’ll cost £209,540 (P13.8 million). Yikes.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

What else do you get for your money, then? Well, most important, there’s that stunning ducktail rear spoiler and a slight double-bubble in the roof. Lovely. We’re not sure those Fuchs-style wheels are as cool as the ones fitted to the 2009 SC, though. Arguments in the comments below, please.

The actual body is the same as the one fitted to the 992 Turbo, meaning it’s 50mm wider than a standard Carrera or Carrera 4. The Sport Classic also gets an exclusive Sport Gray Metallic paint finish that’s inspired by early 356s and is combined with retro stripes and roundels, or you can have it in Black, Agate Gry Metallic, or Gentian Blue Metallic.

PHOTO BY Porsche

But here’s the real win—the SC’s 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six sends a hefty 542hp to the rear wheels alone, with all of that power going through Porsche’s seven-speed manual gearbox. Yep, it’s the most powerful manual 911 on sale today.

Porsche will throw in some serious kit, too. A ‘specially tailored’ sports exhaust system is standard, as is the company’s fancy PASM electronic damping and a sports suspension setup that drops the ride height by 10mm.

PHOTO BY Porsche

Oh, and just check out that interior. Glorious isn’t it? The iconic Pepita houndstooth pattern returns on the door panels and the seats, and here it’s combined with both black- and cognac-colored leather. Is that a lovely bit of wood we spy on the dash, too? Perfection.

We’ve saved the best news for last, though, because Porsche has also announced that this is just the second of four ‘collector’s items’ that Porsche will present from a so-called ‘Heritage Design strategy.’ The first was the lovely 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition that we first saw back in 2020, but who knows what the next two will be…

More photos of the 2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic:

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

