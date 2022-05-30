The all-new Subaru WRX will set you back at least P2.508-M in PH

In case you missed it, the 2022 Subaru WRX is poised to launch locally in the first week of June.

Details aren’t too plentiful at the moment, but we’ve already received word that the vehicle will come packing a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine with an output of 271hp. Now, we have the model’s official prices, variants, and transmission options, too.

In our market, the 2022 Subaru WRX will start at P2,508,000. This is for the sedan equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Only the base variant will come equipped with a manual, while the rest of the lineup gets continuously variable transmissions (CVT).

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOF proposal includes P1 hike for petroleum excise tax, imposition of carbon tax

Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, full electric: How will the EV revolution play out in PH?

Speaking of the rest of the lineup, it’s made up of a total of five variants—including a pair of wagons. Check out the 2022 WRX’s official prices and variants below.

Continue reading below ↓

2022 Subaru WRX sedan

Subaru WRX tS CVT - P2,808,000 Subaru WRX 2.4 CVT - P2,658,000 Subar WRX 2.4 MT - P2,508,000

2022 Subaru WRX wagon

Subaru WRX Wagon tS CVT - P2,708,000 Subaru WRX Wagon CVT - P2,558,000

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Our personal pick? We’d go with one of the wagons. Extra space, easier to spot on the road—what’s not to like about them?

Again, the all-new Subaru WRX will launched in the Philippines on June 8. Expect to see a full specs breakdown, as well as photos, from us on the date of its official introduction.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.