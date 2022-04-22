The new Suzuki Ertiga carries a slightly more upscale look compared to its predecessor

The Suzuki Ertiga has long been a staple in the local MPV segment. That said, its competitors—the Toyota Avanza and the Mitsubishi Xpander—have stepped their games up over the past few months with a next-generation release and a refresh, respectively.
If the Ertiga wants to maintain its presence around these parts, a nip-and-tuck for 2022 might be in order. Perhaps Suzuki Philippines can follow Maruti Suzuki’s example and release a refresh soon.
In India, the Ertiga gets a slightly more premium vibe and additional ruggedness. These come in the form of a bold new grille design featuring chrome accents, new machined two-tone alloy wheels, additional trim at the rear, and a more sculpted front bumper. Two new color options, Splendid Silver and Dignity Brow, have also been made available in the Indian market.
Some alterations have been made to the MPV’s cabin for 2022, too. The dashboard gets a new Metallic Teak faux wood finish, as well as new dual-tone fabric seats. It also flaunts a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant.
Under the hood of the Indian market’s 2022 Ertiga is a 1.5-liter K-series gasoline engine capable of 102hp and up to 137Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with either a six-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. Suzuki claims the powertrain is capable of achieving up to 20.51km/L.
So, do you agree that it’s about time the local Ertiga underwent a refresh? Let Suzuki Philippines know what you guys think in the comments.
More photos of the 2022 Suzuki Ertiga refresh
