Here’s what we know about the all-new Toyota Avanza’s local specs so far

People are buzzing yet again with another big announcement from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP): the arrival of the all-new Avanza in March.

While TMP has already revealed that the next-generation MPV will have four variants starting at P813,000, other details are still scarce at the moment. Luckily for us (and many of you), we’ve just received some info from a reliable source.

We’ve been told that the all-new model will come available with two gasoline engine options: a 105hp, 137Nm 1.5-liter mill, and a 97hp, 122Nm 1.3-liter powertrain. The former can be had with the top-of-the-line G variant and will be mated to a CVT, while the latter will be available with the E and J variants and will come with either a CVT or a five-speed manual.

The J variant will sit on 15-inch steel wheels, the E on 15-inch alloys, and the G on 16-inch alloys. Standard across the range are front disc and rear drum brakes, MacPherson struts up front, and a torsion beam out back.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Toyota PH quietly introduces Corolla Cross GR-S for P1.774-M

Toyota says the Raize’s fuel economy can reach 19km/L in mixed conditions

Also standard across the lineup is a digital A/C panel. The base Avanza will get a 6.75-inch display audio, while the rest of the stable gets an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The top-spec G trim will get a push-to-start ignition and telescopic steering-wheel adjustment.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other features exclusive to the top-of-the-line Avanza include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. All variants get hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, and a reversing camera with clearance and rear sonars.

Now, none of these are official yet as of this writing. With just about a couple of weeks to go before the official launch, we expect to see the official specs and the full price list surface real soon. Are you excited?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.