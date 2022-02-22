The all-new Toyota Avanza will start at P813k when it lands in PH next month

It appears Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has no plans of slowing down this year, as it has just confirmed the arrival of the all-new Avanza next month. No wonder TMP has discounts on the current model this month—the carmaker has been clearing stock.

Anyway... back to the matter at hand. TMP has yet to release specs and other pertinent details, but it did confirm that the next-generation model will start at P813,000 and that reservations will be open by March 1. The public launch, meanwhile, will be happening on March 7 and will be streamed via the company’s social media channels.

When the all-new Avanza surfaced in Indonesia in November, the vehicle debuted with a 97hp, 122Nm 1.3-liter powertrain and a 105hp and 137Nm 1.5-liter gasoline mill. The new model featured a front-wheel-drive layout and could be had with a five-speed manual and a CVT. We expect all these to arrive in our market as well, seeing as the previous model was available with multiple engine and transmission options.

“Our mobility requirements are rapidly evolving, especially after the disruptions caused by the pandemic, but one thing remains constant—Filipinos will always need a reliable car that can offer ample, comfortable space for the family, including extended family members,” said TMP first vice president for vehicle sales operations Sherwin Chualim. “This has always been the strength of the Avanza, but for this 2022 release, expect even more value-for-money features on top of its striking style upgrades inside and out.”

What would you like to see in the all-new Toyota Avanza, readers?

