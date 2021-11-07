No, it’s not a child’s shoe—this is the Toyota Aygo X’s production version

Remember the chunky little Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept that we first saw in March this year? Well, it’s now ready for production, and we’re actually a little disappointed...

While concepts are always watered down for general sale, the Aygo X looked mini but mighty before, whereas now it’s arguably a little bland. Toyota describes it as a “new generation of accessible style and fun.”

There’s no powertrain information as of yet, although we do know that it’s based on the Japanese manufacturer’s small-car platform that also underpins the Yaris and Yaris Cross. There’ll be a choice of manual or CVT, though.

What will also be an option is a retractable canvas roof, and the different exterior colors are called Cardamom, Chili, Ginger, and Juniper. Spicy. All are combined with a black roof and plenty of crossover-favorite black plastic. Maximum wheel size is 18 inches (as shown on the green—sorry, Cardamom—special edition in the images here).

The cargo area is 231 liters—decent for a city car—and the turning circle is just 4.7 meters, which should be helpful in the European cities that the Aygo X has been designed for.

Inside, you’ll get a nine-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to go with your four seats and not much else. What do we think, guys?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

