The Toyota Supra is now available with a six-speed manual transmission

Finally. Toyota has finally made it officially official that the Supra will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. Everything is right in the world once more.

A celebration is in order—just not in our market. At least not yet. So far, only the US, Europe, and Australia have been confirmed to receive the option. Keep crossing your fingers, guys.

In the case of the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is available in three variants: The Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and a new A91-MT Edition limited to just 500 units. All three come equipped with a 3.0-liter straight-six engine capable of 382hp 498Nm of torque. No word yet on whether or not 2.0-liter turbo units will get the stick.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Some changes needed to be made to the Supra’s driving dynamics to accommodate the performance of a manual transmission, too. Engineers had to tune the vehicle’s traction control system to account for the greater risk of wheel spin when releasing the clutch in first gear, and braking had to be optimized as well.

A new ‘Hairpin+’ feature has been added to the Supra as well. This supposedly makes taking curves a more engaging experience, allowing for more “freewheel” spin to add to the driver’s enjoyment. Also, the car’s Track mode has been upgraded to allow for easier drifting and better throttle response.

In the Philippines, the Toyota Supra is currently still only available with a 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged gasoline engine with 335hp and 500Nm of torque. The only gearbox option is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

By the looks of it, units equipped with the six-speed manual have considerably more to offer than what’s currently in stock around here. Would you consider buying the manual version if it arrives in local dealerships?

2022 Toyota GR Supra

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

